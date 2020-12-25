Previous
Next
Bare and beautiful... by marlboromaam
Photo 598

Bare and beautiful...

Eastern red oak tree.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like this, I have a huge soft spot for bare trees.
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@joysabin Thank you! I imagine all of yours are bare now. We still have a few trees with leaves but by mid January, they'll be bare too.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise