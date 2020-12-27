Previous
What lives here on the wall of the wash? by marlboromaam
What lives here on the wall of the wash?

Looks like a great place for snakes to hibernate. Happily, the high was only 37 degrees yesterday - so I took a carefree walk in the woods and didn't give copperheads another thought. However, I did find the Vogon here. =)

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-27
marlboromaam

Denise (lyndemc) ace
Well, that does give one reason to ponder the possibilities of a forest dwelling of some sort. I'm assuming that is a portion of the root system of the tree...???
December 27th, 2020  
