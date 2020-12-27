Sign up
Photo 600
What lives here on the wall of the wash?
Looks like a great place for snakes to hibernate. Happily, the high was only 37 degrees yesterday - so I took a carefree walk in the woods and didn't give copperheads another thought. However, I did find the Vogon here. =)
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-27
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Tags
woods
,
wash
,
december
,
tree-roots
,
holly-tree
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Well, that does give one reason to ponder the possibilities of a forest dwelling of some sort. I'm assuming that is a portion of the root system of the tree...???
December 27th, 2020
