Did you see that?!!! by marlboromaam
Photo 783

Did you see that?!!!

An ACME rocket carrying Wile E. Coyote just blasted through the sky leaving a hole in that cloud! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqb-KeEYgHw

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-06-28
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Larry Steager ace
Still did not catch the roadrunner.
June 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@larrysphotos LOL! He never does. Just once - I'd like to see him catch the roadrunner.
June 27th, 2021  
