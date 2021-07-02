Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 787
Boundaries and fences...
Where the wild grapes grow.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-02
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
6
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
sunlight
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
summertime
,
fences
Corinne
ace
I have to look closer to see the fence, so thin !
July 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@cocobella
Yes, just a country wire fence. Nothing fancy. =)
July 2nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Are you seeing lots of wild life eating those grapes?
July 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
The wild grapes are only the size of peas now and no where near ripe. Maybe by the end of July or first of August they'll be ready and I'll let you know if I see anything.
July 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thanks, Lin!
July 2nd, 2021
