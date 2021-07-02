Previous
Boundaries and fences... by marlboromaam
Photo 787

Boundaries and fences...

Where the wild grapes grow.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-02
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Corinne ace
I have to look closer to see the fence, so thin !
July 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@cocobella Yes, just a country wire fence. Nothing fancy. =)
July 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Are you seeing lots of wild life eating those grapes?
July 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom The wild grapes are only the size of peas now and no where near ripe. Maybe by the end of July or first of August they'll be ready and I'll let you know if I see anything.
July 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thanks, Lin!
July 2nd, 2021  
