Color version of the tree tattoo...

Black and white shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-03-06 For a long time, I thought this was a lichen... I was wrong! It's actually a bryophyte - more specifically, a liverwort. NOT worst - wort! LOL! Related to mosses and hornworts. Known as frullania eboracensis and commonly known as New York Scalewort.