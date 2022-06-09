Previous
Green on green 9... by marlboromaam
Photo 1146

Green on green 9...

Dewberry vine leaves on top of dewberry vine leaves.

We got a half an inch of rain this afternoon! Hoping for more this evening. We're so dry.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Renee Salamon ace
Nice focus. I’ve not heard of Dewberry vine leaves. I guess these are not vine leaves you use for ‘dolmades’? They look a bit spiky for that.
June 8th, 2022  
