Between the storms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1174

Between the storms...

Best not to venture into the wet woods this time of year.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Renee Salamon ace
… but they do look very inviting
July 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala They do, but beware of copperheads. =)
July 6th, 2022  
Bucktree
The forest is calling me in. Nice shot.
July 6th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Full of mystery and foreboding. Fav!
July 6th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty and lush looking.
July 6th, 2022  
