Photo 1192
Hot woods...
I thought I saw a timber rattler near the deck yesterday morning until I got closer and poked at with my snake pole just to find out it was just the shed skin. Got to be so careful these days outside. Will Connor would stick his nose right into one.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely
ace
Snake skin must be an interesting find but guess that where there is shed skin there maybe a snake close by.
July 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. It sounds though that certainly do need to be careful
July 24th, 2022
