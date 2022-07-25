Previous
Hot woods...
Hot woods...

I thought I saw a timber rattler near the deck yesterday morning until I got closer and poked at with my snake pole just to find out it was just the shed skin. Got to be so careful these days outside. Will Connor would stick his nose right into one.
25th July 2022

Mags

Susan Wakely
Snake skin must be an interesting find but guess that where there is shed skin there maybe a snake close by.
July 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. It sounds though that certainly do need to be careful
July 24th, 2022  
