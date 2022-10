Sida spinosa...

Non-native wildflower from the tropics and commonly known as Prickly Fanpetals, Prickly Sida, Prickly Mallow, or False-mallow. First-time find for me. It was interesting searching the data base by description to find out what it was. I wasn't sure about the number of petals. It's a tiny and delicate little thing.



Looking like this will be a month of closeups and macros.