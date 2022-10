So many species of passion flowers around the world. Our native species, Passiflora incarnata, is just one of them. It's not the best species for edible fruit - that's Passiflora edulis. More info on this species of passion flower, Passifloria incarnata, here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1035 For info about the 550 species of passion flowers grown around the world - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passiflora