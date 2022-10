Tiny little buds forming on this dog fennel. Some plants are in full bloom while others are coming along. For clarification again, this plant is in aster family - NOT the carrot family like the herb, fennel. It's fronds smell pungent if you crush them as it is a natural insecticide. However, it's lovely little blooms have a light powdery scent - a lot like baby powder. More info on this plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=545