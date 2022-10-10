Previous
One... by marlboromaam
Photo 1269

One...

By Three Dog Night - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNjEPHvDxZQ

Lovely little shroom all alone with the light shining on him in the darkness. No one else around to see it but me.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

haskar ace
Nice find. Lovely shot and ight.
October 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on this shroom.
October 9th, 2022  
