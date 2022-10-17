Previous
Dogwood berries... by marlboromaam
Photo 1276

Dogwood berries...

Ripe for the birds.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Larry Steager ace
Nice closeup and focus.
October 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice capture with these bright red berries. You have a full grocery store for birds!
October 16th, 2022  
Corinne ace
I know it’s not the season yet but this makes me think of Christmas !
October 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
A very vibrant red - birds are not colour blind!
October 16th, 2022  
