Photo 1276
Dogwood berries...
Ripe for the birds.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4382
photos
134
followers
101
following
Tags
tree
,
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
berries
,
dogwood-tree
Larry Steager
ace
Nice closeup and focus.
October 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture with these bright red berries. You have a full grocery store for birds!
October 16th, 2022
Corinne
ace
I know it's not the season yet but this makes me think of Christmas !
October 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A very vibrant red - birds are not colour blind!
October 16th, 2022
