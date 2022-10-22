Open holes...

I gathered these green after the storm. You can see the differences here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-10-19 Doesn't take long for them to turn brown opening up to spill the fertile and infertile seeds all over the place. The fertile seeds have wings and look a little like a dead fly. The infertile ones look a little like cracked corn, but the birds and squirrels love those! I just found out that the infertile seeds are also full of shikimic acid which is the main ingredient in Tamiflu.