Previous
Next
Open holes... by marlboromaam
Photo 1281

Open holes...

I gathered these green after the storm. You can see the differences here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-10-19 Doesn't take long for them to turn brown opening up to spill the fertile and infertile seeds all over the place. The fertile seeds have wings and look a little like a dead fly. The infertile ones look a little like cracked corn, but the birds and squirrels love those! I just found out that the infertile seeds are also full of shikimic acid which is the main ingredient in Tamiflu.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise