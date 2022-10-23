Previous
So it begins... by marlboromaam
Photo 1282

So it begins...

Autumn/fall has begun with the creeper on my little patch.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Mags

marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
haskar
Lovely pov and colours.
October 22nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Lovely light
October 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Very nice lighting and perspective.
October 22nd, 2022  
