Acer negundo helicopters... by marlboromaam
Acer negundo helicopters...

Billions of them this year! Commonly known as Eastern Box Elder or Ash-leaved Maple. More about this native tree here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=11
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
JudyG ace
Gorgeous. I love your descriptions of the plants
October 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
@365jgh Thank you, Judy.
October 23rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice capture of the light through the branches. The leaves are delicate and pretty
October 23rd, 2022  
