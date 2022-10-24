Sign up
Photo 1283
Acer negundo helicopters...
Billions of them this year! Commonly known as Eastern Box Elder or Ash-leaved Maple. More about this native tree here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=11
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
JudyG
ace
Gorgeous. I love your descriptions of the plants
October 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@365jgh
Thank you, Judy.
October 23rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice capture of the light through the branches. The leaves are delicate and pretty
October 23rd, 2022
