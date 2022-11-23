Previous
Popping up among the fallen leaves... by marlboromaam
Popping up among the fallen leaves...

With the warm spell we had a few days ago, I've found lots of pityopsis popping up through the fallen leaves under the pin oak tree. Wow! That's a run on sentence.
23rd November 2022

Mags

