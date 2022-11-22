Previous
Nearly bare... by marlboromaam
Nearly bare...

The sweetgum trees are nearly bare. The oak trees still have a long way to go to get there.
Mags

@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely against the blue sky.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty against the blue sky.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
November 21st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
nearly bare is good , I look forward to your bare photo Mags :)
November 21st, 2022  
