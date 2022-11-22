Sign up
Photo 1312
Nearly bare...
The sweetgum trees are nearly bare. The oak trees still have a long way to go to get there.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4489
photos
137
followers
137
following
Tags
red
,
blue
,
leaves
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
blue-sky
,
sweetgum-tree
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely against the blue sky.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty against the blue sky.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
November 21st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
nearly bare is good , I look forward to your bare photo Mags :)
November 21st, 2022
