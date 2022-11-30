Previous
More light coming through... by marlboromaam
More light coming through...

I can see parts of my good neighbor's yard.

Had my second stress test at my cardiologist's office today... Four hours of PITA!!! The treadmill was an interesting part of it, especially when the incline kept getting higher.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

moni kozi ace
Very nice view. I hope the results are ok.
November 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. He wasn't unhappy with them, but he wasn't happy either. Oh well. More apple cider vinegar to clear out my arteries! =)
November 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice view through the trees. Hope all is well.
November 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 29th, 2022  
