Photo 1320
More light coming through...
I can see parts of my good neighbor's yard.
Had my second stress test at my cardiologist's office today... Four hours of PITA!!! The treadmill was an interesting part of it, especially when the incline kept getting higher.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4514
photos
137
followers
137
following
Tags
red
,
green
,
trees
,
woods
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
intimate-landscape
moni kozi
ace
Very nice view. I hope the results are ok.
November 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica. He wasn't unhappy with them, but he wasn't happy either. Oh well. More apple cider vinegar to clear out my arteries! =)
November 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice view through the trees. Hope all is well.
November 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 29th, 2022
