Photo 1331
From 8-weeks old 'til now...
Will Connor is such a joy and I'm so thankful for his companionship.
Created in Photoshop layers with previous images and a few brushes.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4536
photos
138
followers
138
following
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
974
1328
1329
975
1330
976
1331
977
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
hearts
,
puppy
,
composite
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
composite50
Renee Salamon
ace
Will is gorgeous and looks like a wonderful companion
December 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
December 10th, 2022
