From 8-weeks old 'til now... by marlboromaam
From 8-weeks old 'til now...

Will Connor is such a joy and I'm so thankful for his companionship.

Created in Photoshop layers with previous images and a few brushes.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Will is gorgeous and looks like a wonderful companion
December 10th, 2022  
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee.
December 10th, 2022  
