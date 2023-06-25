Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1527
Those little feathered ears...
Hear every little sound and know the meaning of certain words. So I have to spell some of them now, or he'll get too excited. LOL! Like - Let's go up and get the m-a-i-l... or Let's go o-u-t-s-i-d-e... or Let's e-a-t... =)
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5007
photos
141
followers
122
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Latest from all albums
1524
1170
1525
1171
1526
1172
1527
1173
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ears
,
feathers
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Susan Wakely
ace
Great angle of those clever ears.
June 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close