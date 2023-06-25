Previous
Those little feathered ears... by marlboromaam
Hear every little sound and know the meaning of certain words. So I have to spell some of them now, or he'll get too excited. LOL! Like - Let's go up and get the m-a-i-l... or Let's go o-u-t-s-i-d-e... or Let's e-a-t... =)
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great angle of those clever ears.
June 24th, 2023  
