Photo 1535
Waiheke roses...
Please excuse the June leftovers while I make an attempt to learn On1 Raw. It's quite a challenge and way outside my comfort zone.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5024
photos
141
followers
122
following
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
summer
,
roses
,
summertime
,
blossoms
,
waiheke-roses
Mark St Clair
ace
I love these colors with the dark background
July 2nd, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful!
I still procrastinate on a photo editor since I cannot install my CD-based copy of Photoshop (v.7, ©2002*) on my new laptop (no optical drive), but this one is still on my radar.
~~~~~~
* I think I got my money's worth!
July 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Really pretty
July 2nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful colors
July 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, so pretty!
July 2nd, 2023
