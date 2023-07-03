Previous
Waiheke roses... by marlboromaam
Photo 1535

Waiheke roses...

Please excuse the June leftovers while I make an attempt to learn On1 Raw. It's quite a challenge and way outside my comfort zone.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
I love these colors with the dark background
July 2nd, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful!

I still procrastinate on a photo editor since I cannot install my CD-based copy of Photoshop (v.7, ©2002*) on my new laptop (no optical drive), but this one is still on my radar.

~~~~~~
* I think I got my money's worth!
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Really pretty
July 2nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful colors
July 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, so pretty!
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise