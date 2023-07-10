Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1542
Orchestrating the storm...
Do you see the Valkyrie conducting the storm like a symphony? She's holding her arms and hands up in the center. Better on black!
Uploading early again, as thunderstorms are expected shortly. It's a pattern with the heat and humidity.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5040
photos
141
followers
122
following
422% complete
View this month »
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Latest from all albums
1539
1185
1540
1186
1541
1187
1542
1188
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
summer
,
summertime
,
thunderstorm
,
tree-line
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful photo
July 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you very much, Joan.
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a great capture, there sure is something brewing up there.
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close