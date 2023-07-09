Previous
Rabbit-foot clover gone to seed... by marlboromaam
Rabbit-foot clover gone to seed...

Still fluffy though! =)
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C ace
Superb close up. It looks so soft!
July 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. My yard helpers usually yank them up before I've had a chance to take any photos. Maybe they now know what to yank up and what to leaves alone. =)
July 8th, 2023  
