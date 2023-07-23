Previous
Passiflora incarnata... by marlboromaam
Passiflora incarnata...

Like a music box ballerina.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Larry Steager ace
Looks like an alien from some far-off planet. Very cool capture.
July 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant close up - I agree the ballerina could be alien
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.

@rensala LOL! Thank you very much, Renee.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous pov.
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan.
July 22nd, 2023  
Darlene ace
What a great photo. So much detail and beautiful colors. Fav
July 22nd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot, I love a passionflower
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic close up! so detailed!
July 22nd, 2023  
