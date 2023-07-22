Sign up
Photo 1554
So many projects...
Going to be very busy come cooler weather. What's left of these power line poles will become some sort of totems in my back yard. Maybe, or something else.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5066
photos
142
followers
121
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see what they poles will become.
July 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
LOL! Yes, it will. Often what I think something will be - turns out very differently.
July 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely light and nice looking poles just as they are
July 21st, 2023
KV
ace
Are you going to carve them with a chainsaw? I’ve seen folks that do that… cooler weather… sounds fantastic!
July 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Interesting Mags you are very busy
July 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
The start of a log cabin? Bird house stands? Looking forward to what you come up with.
July 21st, 2023
