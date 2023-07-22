Previous
So many projects... by marlboromaam
So many projects...

Going to be very busy come cooler weather. What's left of these power line poles will become some sort of totems in my back yard. Maybe, or something else.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely
Interesting to see what they poles will become.
July 21st, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys LOL! Yes, it will. Often what I think something will be - turns out very differently.
July 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Lovely light and nice looking poles just as they are
July 21st, 2023  
KV
Are you going to carve them with a chainsaw? I’ve seen folks that do that… cooler weather… sounds fantastic!
July 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Interesting Mags you are very busy
July 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager
The start of a log cabin? Bird house stands? Looking forward to what you come up with.
July 21st, 2023  
