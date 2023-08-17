Sign up
Photo 1580
Abstract 4...
In orbit. Well, not really. I took a phone shot of an interesting plant pot in my doctor's exam room. I cropped it, added the light leak effect, and added the stardust with a brush - all in On1 Raw.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
10
6
1
365 Main Album
4th August 2023 4:51pm
Tags
abstract
,
planet
,
orbit
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
light-leak
,
abstractaug2023
,
on1-raw-2023
,
stardust-brush
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn.
August 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great abstract.
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
August 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Cool abstract. Like being a star traveler in another galaxy.
August 16th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It does look very celestial! Great job.
August 16th, 2023
