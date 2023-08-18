Sign up
Photo 1581
Light 'er up...
I'd enjoy the morning rays a whole lot more without so much heat. Better on black if you're so inclined.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Mags
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
trees
landscape
sunrise
summer
summertime
light-rays
