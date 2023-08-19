Previous
Juvenile male posing pretty... by marlboromaam
Juvenile male posing pretty...

We've had lots of young cardinals around. Haven't seen any blue birds lately. Hope the rat snakes have left them alone! Really best on black if you're so inclined.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Cute shot, like the post and the background
August 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
August 18th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful photo with lovely light and great colours
August 18th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I love these birds
August 18th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture. Cardinals are one of my favorites. That weathered post has some terrific textures.
August 18th, 2023  
