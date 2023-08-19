Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
Juvenile male posing pretty...
We've had lots of young cardinals around. Haven't seen any blue birds lately. Hope the rat snakes have left them alone! Really best on black if you're so inclined.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
5
6
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5136
photos
140
followers
120
following
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
Tags
red
,
bird
,
summer
,
summertime
,
cardinal
,
juvenile-male
Bill Ososki
ace
Cute shot, like the post and the background
August 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
August 18th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful photo with lovely light and great colours
August 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I love these birds
August 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture. Cardinals are one of my favorites. That weathered post has some terrific textures.
August 18th, 2023
