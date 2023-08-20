Previous
The sky above... by marlboromaam
The sky above...

And the mud below... From a Tom Russel song which this shot reminded me about. I still love cowboy ballads - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnHkXZYN75o Phone shot.

"Two men rode in from the south
A rainy autumn night
The sky above and the mud below..."
Mags

