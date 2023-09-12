Sign up
Photo 1606
Grasshopper...
Among the greenhead sedge and passion vines.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
3
2
Mags
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
green
,
insect
,
grasshopper
,
summer
,
summertime
,
passion-vine
,
greenhead-sedge
,
on1-raw-2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's camouflaged well mags
September 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending in nicely.
September 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is blending in nicely. Great catch.
September 11th, 2023
close