Photo 1687
Autumn tones...
Style-Transfer app rendered with the sunflower option, upsized and tweaked a bit in On1. Better on black if you care to click through.
2nd December 2023
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
sunflower-option
Babs
ace
Love the colours and nice tweaking.
December 2nd, 2023
Pat
These colours are just wonderful, I love your editing on this!
December 2nd, 2023
