Photo 1688
Polypore - in color...
Found on a fallen Sweetgum tree branch.
Extended winter forecast from the Farmer's Almanac if you're interested. We're going to be wetter than usual.
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5352
photos
145
followers
117
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
17th November 2023 6:57pm
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
polypore
,
fallen-branch
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome patterns and beautiful bokeh!
December 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura.
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
lovely
December 3rd, 2023
amyK
ace
Nicely composed shot and love the bokeh
December 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful tones and lovely bokeh
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
lovely