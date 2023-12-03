Previous
Polypore - in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1688

Polypore - in color...

Found on a fallen Sweetgum tree branch.

Extended winter forecast from the Farmer's Almanac if you're interested. We're going to be wetter than usual. https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

@marlboromaam
LManning (Laura)
Awesome patterns and beautiful bokeh!
December 3rd, 2023  
Mags
@ljmanning Thank you very much, Laura.
December 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard


lovely
December 3rd, 2023  
amyK
Nicely composed shot and love the bokeh
December 3rd, 2023  
Milanie
Wonderful tones and lovely bokeh
December 3rd, 2023  
