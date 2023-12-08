Sign up
Photo 1693
Two thirds sky - one third tree...
Yeah, had to do just one of these this year.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5362
photos
142
followers
117
following
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1690
1336
1691
1337
1692
1338
1693
1339
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th November 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
peach
,
fall
,
autumn
,
blue-sky
,
sweetgum-tree
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful! The colors are complementary!
December 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
December 8th, 2023
