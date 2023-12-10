Sign up
Photo 1695
Unprepared and in the dark...
I had to shoot from the proverbial hip. Not bad - not great, but not bad. Really better on black if you care to click through.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5366
photos
142
followers
117
following
Tags
moon
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
tree-tops
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous shot Mags with a romantic Moon
December 10th, 2023
