Have a Holly Jolly Christmas...

By Burl Ives - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BaAnVluPGs I sure would love to see and hear your entries for the song title challenge! Tag is songtitle-102 and link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 One of my many country Santas with border added in On1. I love the traditional Santa in his red suit, but I started collecting country Santas a long time ago, and especially COWBOY Santas because they are rare and my favorite kind of Santa.