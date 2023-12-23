Sign up
Previous
Photo 1708
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas...
By Burl Ives -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BaAnVluPGs
I sure would love to see and hear your entries for the song title challenge! Tag is songtitle-102 and link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102
One of my many country Santas with border added in On1. I love the traditional Santa in his red suit, but I started collecting country Santas a long time ago, and especially COWBOY Santas because they are rare and my favorite kind of Santa.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5392
photos
143
followers
118
following
467% complete
Tags
christmas
,
doll
,
santa
,
figurine
,
song-title
,
on1-border
,
country-santa
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image!
December 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
He is a jolly Santa isn't he.
December 23rd, 2023
