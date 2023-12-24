Previous
Precipitation... by marlboromaam
Precipitation...

Weatherman says we're going to get some precipitation on Christmas Day - in the form of rain not snow. Temps will be in the 60s! Pooh!

Snow added in On1 textures. Better on black if you care to click through.
Phil Howcroft
Nice one mags , if we get a couple of centimetres of snow ❄️ in England, it causes havoc, we cannot cope
December 24th, 2023  
Mags
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil. I would love it if we could get a light dusting of snow. Something magical about snow on Christmas. I don't have to go anywhere, so let it snow!
December 24th, 2023  
