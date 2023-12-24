Sign up
Previous
Photo 1709
Precipitation...
Weatherman says we're going to get some precipitation on Christmas Day - in the form of rain not snow. Temps will be in the 60s! Pooh!
Snow added in On1 textures. Better on black if you care to click through.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
0
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1706
1352
1707
1353
1708
1354
1709
1355
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th December 2023 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
0n1-textures
Phil Howcroft
ace
Nice one mags , if we get a couple of centimetres of snow ❄️ in England, it causes havoc, we cannot cope
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil. I would love it if we could get a light dusting of snow. Something magical about snow on Christmas. I don't have to go anywhere, so let it snow!
December 24th, 2023
