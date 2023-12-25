Sign up
Previous
Photo 1710
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 365...
By Kenny G -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShuAzmAdpDM
I mentioned earlier that I collect "country" and "cowboy" Santas. I found four this year at Wally World - all dressed differently but with the same face.
Don't forget your song title entries, please! December 31 is the cutoff.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5396
photos
142
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th December 2023 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
santa
,
wintertime
,
song-title
,
on1-layers
,
on1-border
,
country-santa
Kathy A
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours Mags 🎄🎅🏻
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy. Means a lot. =)
December 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Merry Christmas Mags. Have a wonderful day.
What a great Santa
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs! Enjoy it while it lasts. =)
December 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Merry Xmas Mags with good wishes from over the pond
December 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a cute one! Happy Christmas to you.
December 25th, 2023
What a great Santa