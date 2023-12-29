Previous
Save a Horse - Ride a Cowboy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1714

Save a Horse - Ride a Cowboy...

By Big & Rich - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9ZbuIRPwFg

This will be my last plug for song title challenge ending December 31. Tag is songtitle-102 and the link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102

I saved my new "COWBOY" Santa for last. Love his boots and baggy jeans. Motion blur and border added in On1.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute cowboy.
December 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.

@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
December 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks as though Santa deserves a break now Christmas is over. Hope he enjoys his cowboy activities.
December 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
December 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
He is fabulous!
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise