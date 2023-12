Save a Horse - Ride a Cowboy...

By Big & Rich - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9ZbuIRPwFg This will be my last plug for song title challenge ending December 31. Tag is songtitle-102 and the link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 I saved my new "COWBOY" Santa for last. Love his boots and baggy jeans. Motion blur and border added in On1.