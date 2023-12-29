Sign up
Previous
Photo 1714
Save a Horse - Ride a Cowboy...
By Big & Rich -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9ZbuIRPwFg
This will be my last plug for song title challenge ending December 31. Tag is songtitle-102 and the link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102
I saved my new "COWBOY" Santa for last. Love his boots and baggy jeans. Motion blur and border added in On1.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
6
0
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd December 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
motion-blur
,
song-title
,
on1-border
,
cowboy-santa
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute cowboy.
December 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
December 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks as though Santa deserves a break now Christmas is over. Hope he enjoys his cowboy activities.
December 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
December 28th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
He is fabulous!
December 28th, 2023
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.