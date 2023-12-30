Sign up
Photo 1715
Root creatures...
I see a big nose with nostrils on the left and a strange twisted face on the right.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
winter
,
roots
,
tree-roots
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Kathy A
ace
I'm never good at this, all I see are tree roots 🤣
December 30th, 2023
