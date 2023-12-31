Previous
Wishing you... by marlboromaam
Photo 1716

Wishing you...

A very happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

Nandina berries with sparkle added in On1 layers.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful red berries and sparkles.
Happy New Year Mags, wishing you the best for 2024!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful. Happy New Year to you, also.
December 31st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice editing. Happy New Year to you Mags.
December 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Magical! All the best to you for 2024.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise