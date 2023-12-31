Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1716
Wishing you...
A very happy, healthy and prosperous new year!
Nandina berries with sparkle added in On1 layers.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5408
photos
142
followers
118
following
470% complete
View this month »
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Latest from all albums
1713
1359
1714
1360
1715
1361
1716
1362
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th December 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
green
,
winter
,
sparkle
,
wintertime
,
new-year
,
nankin-berries
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful red berries and sparkles.
Happy New Year Mags, wishing you the best for 2024!
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful. Happy New Year to you, also.
December 31st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice editing. Happy New Year to you Mags.
December 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Magical! All the best to you for 2024.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Happy New Year Mags, wishing you the best for 2024!