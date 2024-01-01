Sign up
Previous
Photo 1717
Protector of all he sees...
Will Connor has barked off the last squirrel, so he will rest quietly until another one comes down from the trees. LOL!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5410
photos
143
followers
118
following
470% complete
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1714
1360
1715
1361
1716
1362
1717
1363
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th December 2023 11:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
on1-blur
,
fur-child
Joan Robillard
ace
He has great majestry
January 1st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Outstanding portrait of Connor! Beautiful details and great angle.
January 1st, 2024
Amanda R.
ace
What a regal looking guy! Really like the lighting in this!
January 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture - Happy New Year Mags
January 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such an important job.
January 1st, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
looking regal
January 1st, 2024
