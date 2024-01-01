Previous
Protector of all he sees... by marlboromaam
Protector of all he sees...

Will Connor has barked off the last squirrel, so he will rest quietly until another one comes down from the trees. LOL!
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Joan Robillard ace
He has great majestry
January 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding portrait of Connor! Beautiful details and great angle.
January 1st, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
What a regal looking guy! Really like the lighting in this!
January 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture - Happy New Year Mags
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such an important job.
January 1st, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
looking regal
January 1st, 2024  
