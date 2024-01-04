Sign up
Splash of color...
I was in need of some color, until my late mother's neighbor handed me a lovely bunch of small mums. How delightful! So I got out the Canon and macro lens to shoot them. All with shades of purple, pink, lavender, wine and white. More to come.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
winter
,
flowers
,
macro
,
pink
,
mums
,
blossoms
,
wintertime
,
theme-january2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely! Great light and detail.
January 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
@mccarth1
Thank you very much, Kerry.
January 4th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
January 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Lovely and way to fill the frame!
January 4th, 2024
