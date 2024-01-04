Previous
Splash of color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1720

Splash of color...

I was in need of some color, until my late mother's neighbor handed me a lovely bunch of small mums. How delightful! So I got out the Canon and macro lens to shoot them. All with shades of purple, pink, lavender, wine and white. More to come.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely! Great light and detail.
January 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
@mccarth1 Thank you very much, Kerry.
January 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
January 4th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Lovely and way to fill the frame!
January 4th, 2024  
