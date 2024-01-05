CompleteBar option...

Previous
Took this b&w shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-01-02 and put it through the paces in the Style-Transfer app. I think this is the best one yet. I've searched and searched for the artist with this style without success, so if you know - please tell me. All options can be seen here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01

Deadline to vote for your favorite song title is today, so please get on over there and cast your vote!
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
January 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
January 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect and I don’t recognise this style.
January 5th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
January 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great effect. Kind of antique and sepia tone. Very cool.
January 5th, 2024  
KWind ace
Cool processing.
January 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
cool processing on this.
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the tones and processing.
January 5th, 2024  
