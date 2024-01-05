CompleteBar option...

Sign up
Photo 1721
Took this b&w shot -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-01-02
and put it through the paces in the Style-Transfer app. I think this is the best one yet. I've searched and searched for the artist with this style without success, so if you know - please tell me. All options can be seen here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01
Deadline to vote for your favorite song title is today, so please get on over there and cast your vote!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
shed
,
complete
,
wintertime
,
round-pen
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
bar-option
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 5th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
January 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
January 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect and I don’t recognise this style.
January 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
January 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great effect. Kind of antique and sepia tone. Very cool.
January 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
Cool processing.
January 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
cool processing on this.
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the tones and processing.
January 5th, 2024
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.