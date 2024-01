CompleteBar option...

Took this b&w shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-01-02 and put it through the paces in the Style-Transfer app. I think this is the best one yet. I've searched and searched for the artist with this style without success, so if you know - please tell me. All options can be seen here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01 Deadline to vote for your favorite song title is today, so please get on over there and cast your vote!