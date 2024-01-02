Sign up
Previous
Photo 1364
Behind the shed...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5412
photos
143
followers
119
following
373% complete
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1715
1361
1716
1362
1717
1363
1718
1364
Views
4
Black and White
COOLPIX P1000
22nd December 2023 11:04am
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
shed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
