Previous
Winter's bones... by marlboromaam
Photo 1363

Winter's bones...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Hoping everyone has a wonderful New Year's Day! Now to get used to writing 2024 instead of 2023.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
So pretty! I love how they pop against the darker background.
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise