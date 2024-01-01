Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1363
Winter's bones...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Hoping everyone has a wonderful New Year's Day! Now to get used to writing 2024 instead of 2023.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5410
photos
143
followers
118
following
373% complete
View this month »
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Latest from all albums
1714
1360
1715
1361
1716
1362
1717
1363
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th December 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dried-wildflowers
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2024
Amanda R.
ace
So pretty! I love how they pop against the darker background.
January 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close