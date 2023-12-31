Sign up
Previous
Photo 1362
Wintertime in the midlands of South Carolina...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
7
2
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
morning-light
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very dramatic light!
December 31st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty, Mags.
December 31st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful dappled light
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture.
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely dappled light. Works so well in black and white.
December 31st, 2023
