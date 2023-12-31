Previous
Wintertime in the midlands of South Carolina... by marlboromaam
Wintertime in the midlands of South Carolina...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

LManning (Laura) ace
Very dramatic light!
December 31st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty, Mags.
December 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful dappled light
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.

@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely dappled light. Works so well in black and white.
December 31st, 2023  
