Photo 1757
Standing...
In my good neighbor's front yard. I can barely see my little house through the trees. Can't see it at all when the trees are leafy.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
winter
shadows
trees
woods
landscape
blue-sky
pines
bare-trees
wintertime
Diana
ace
Gorgeous blue sky and big shadow! I prefer your yard to your neighbour's :-)
February 10th, 2024
