Previous
Photo 1766
My muse at my knee...
Rendered in the Style Transfer app.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5539
photos
144
followers
119
following
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1763
1409
1764
1410
1765
1411
1766
1412
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
portrait
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat result!
February 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wow! Very creative image of Will.
February 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great edit.
February 19th, 2024
