Photo 1772
Another male goldfinch...
Beginning to get his yellow colors on his chest.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5551
photos
144
followers
119
following
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
19th January 2024 11:08am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
goldfinch
,
wintertime
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured Mags, such gorgeous plumage detail.
February 25th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful!
February 25th, 2024
