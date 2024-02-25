Previous
Another male goldfinch... by marlboromaam
Another male goldfinch...

Beginning to get his yellow colors on his chest.
Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured Mags, such gorgeous plumage detail.
February 25th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful!
February 25th, 2024  
